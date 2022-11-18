The Rolling Stones share restored video for ‘2000 Light Years From Home’

Nils Petter Nilsson/Getty Images

The Rolling Stones are sharing a newly restored version of the music video for “2000 Light Years From Home,” from their 1967 experimental/psychedelic album, Their Satanic Majesties Request. The clip, filmed and produced in 1967, has now been restored in 4K resolution and released digitally for the first time.

The “promotional film,” as it was known back then, was directed by the late Peter Whitehead and shot on 35 MM film. The performance clip opens with closeups of the band members bathed in various colors, with Mick Jagger’s face painted, something he would do again for the “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” video, which was filmed the following year.

The track, written by Mick and Keith Richards, was the B-side to the single “She’s A Rainbow.” It is believed Mick wrote the lyrics in prison during an incarceration from a drug bust.

