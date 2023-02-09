The Rolling Stones subject of new documentary short series

Soeren Stache/picture alliance via Getty Images)

The Rolling Stones are the subject of a new Vevo-hosted YouTube series that launched on Thursday. The Rolling Stones Chronicles, co-produced by BBC Motion Gallery and ABKCO, is comprised of six documentary shorts, with each focused on a different Stones hit from the ’60s.

Each clip features interviews with the band, along with historical documentary footage of world events that were taking place at the time.

The weekly series kicks off with The Last Time (EP1), soundtracked by the top five single of the same name, which reveals how early rock ‘n’ roll and Chicago blues influenced the band. In addition to archival interviews with Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, it features footage of B.B. King, Little Richard and others.

“The Rolling Stones Chronicles puts the band’s music in context with history,” says Robin Klein, executive producer of the series. “While they were very much of that time, The Rolling Stones themselves served as a vehicle for, and reflected and inspired change.”

Future episodes will be set against such Rolling Stones classics as “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,” “She’s A Rainbow,” “Street Fighting Man” and “Jumpin’ Jack Flash,” wrapping March 16 with an episode featuring “Gimme Shelter.”

