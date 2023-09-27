The Rolling Stones team up with Major League Baseball for ‘Hackney Diamonds’ team vinyl

Geffen Records

The Rolling Stones are teaming up with Major League Baseball for a very special promotion in connection with the band’s upcoming release, Hackney Diamonds.

The band is releasing limited-edition white vinyl versions of the new album, featuring pocket jackets with custom art tailored to each of the 30 MLB baseball teams. Each features the band’s signature lips logo in team colors, with the tongue adorned with stitches like a baseball.

Hackney Diamonds X MLB is available for preorder now on therollingstone.com and will be released on October 20, the same day The Stones’ album comes out.

The Rolling Stones have certainly felt at home at Major League Baseball parks over the years, with several of their tours playing baseball stadiums. Half of the shows on the 1989 Steel Wheels Tour were played at MLB parks, while 1997’s Bridges of Babylon tour hit Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium and 2005’s A Bigger Bang tour played Boston’s Fenway Park.

