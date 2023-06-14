The Rolling Stones team up with Skechers for new sneaker collection

ABC/ Ida Mae Astute

Fans of The Rolling Stones will now be able to show their love of the iconic rockers on their feet.

Skechers just announced a new collaboration with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band. The Skechers x The Rolling Stones collection will feature eight collectible styles all “emblazoned with unmistakable attributes from both Skechers and The Rolling Stones.”

Skechers and The Stones have been previewing the collection online, which features the iconic Rolling Stones tongue and lip logo on high-tops, slip-on sneakers, white sneakers and more.

The shoes will be available for men, women and kids starting Thursday, June 15, although details on price are not yet available.

And Stones fans already seem excited by the collaboration. “at last ! Something fashionable for the over 50’s,” one person commented, while another added, “When you need to go to the gym but can’t stop being a rock chick.”

The Skechers news comes not long after the band announced a new collaboration with Keurig, the limited edition “Start Me Up” iced coffee kit. It went on sale June 6 and is already sold out.

