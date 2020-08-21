The Rolling Stones to Open Store in London

The Rolling Stones are getting into the fashion biz. The band is set to open a flagship store in London’s trendy Soho this Fall. The store, at no. 9 Carnaby Street, will sell “exclusive collaborations, new fashion and merchandise, alongside the band’s latest music releases” when it opens September 9th, according to a statement from Mick and company. While announcing their first shop, The Rolling Stones have also been given an official color from Pantone called “Stones Red”, which is featured in the band’s lips logo. Can you think of any other music acts that have their own store?