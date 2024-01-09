The Rolling Stones to release ‘Live at the Wiltern’ in March

Mercury Studios

The Rolling Stones are set to head out on the road in April on their Hackney Diamonds tour, but ahead of the trek, they are giving fans the taste of a classic show from their past, thanks to a new live release.

The Rolling Stones Live At The Wiltern features the recording of a rare intimate show during The Stones’ 2002/2003 Licks World Tour. The trek was in support of their 40 Licks compilation album, which celebrated the group’s 40th anniversary.

The concert took place November 22 at the 2,000+ capacity Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles. It featured performances classics “Start Me Up,” “Jumpin’ Jack Flash,” “Brown Sugar” and “Honky Tonk Women” as well as rarities like “Stray Cat Blues,” “No Expectations” and their cover of “Everybody Needs Somebody To Love,” featuring the song’s co-author Solomon Burke.

The Rolling Stones Live At The Wiltern will be released March 8 in a variety of formats, including a DVD/two-CD set, a Blu-ray/two-CD set and a two-CD set. It will also be released digitally and as a three-LP vinyl set in three variants: black, gold and an Amazon exclusive black and bronze swirl.

Here is the track list for The Rolling Stones Live at the Wiltern:

CD1:

“Jumpin’ Jack Flash”

“Live With Me”

“Neighbours”

“Hand of Fate”

“No Expectations”

“Beast of Burden”

“Stray Cat Blues”

“Dance, Part 1”

“Everybody Needs Somebody To Love” (with Solomon Burke)

“That’s How Strong My Love Is”

“Going To A Go-Go”

“Band Introductions”

CD2:

“Thru And Thru”

“You Don’t Have To Mean It”

“Can’t You Hear Me Knocking”

“Rock Me Baby”

“Bitch”

“Honky Tonk Women”

“Start Me Up”

“Brown Sugar”

“Tumbling Dice”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.