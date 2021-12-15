The Rolling Stones top ‘Pollstar’ list of highest-grossing worldwide tours of 2021

Credit: J.Rose

The Rolling Stones‘ No Filter Tour of the U.S. was by far the highest-grossing trek in the world this year, according to new data released by Pollstar, which tracks the live entertainment business.

The Stones, who hit the road just a month after the death of their founding drummer, Charlie Watts, brought in a total of $115.5 million in just 12 concerts that were eligible for consideration.

Pop star Harry Styles is second on the list, grossing $86.7 million over 39 events.

Other veteran artists whose tours landed in the top 10 of the list include Green Day, the Eagles, Dead & Company, Guns N’ Roses, Dave Matthews Band and Phish.

The Hella Mega Tour, featuring Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy, is #3 on the tally, grossing $67.3 million in 20 shows.

The Eagles’ Hotel California 2021 Tour is in fourth place, after bringing in $59.2 million over 23 concerts.

Dead & Company are at #5, grossing $50.2 million, GN’R are at #7 after bringing in $47.3 million, Dave Matthews Band are in eighth place after grossing $46 million, and Phish are #9, with $44.4 million in gross earnings.

Impressively, The Rolling Stones had six of the 10 highest-grossing concert engagements of 2021, with their October 14 and October 17 shows at SoFi Stadium near Los Angeles, topping the tally with $18.9 million.

Here’s the full list of Pollstar‘s Top 10 2019 North American Tours:

1. The Rolling Stones — $115.5 million, 516,624 tickets sold

2. Harry Styles — $86.7 million, 669,051 tickets sold

3. “The Hella Mega Tour” — $67.3 million, 659,062 tickets sold

4. Eagles — $59.2 million, 257,584 tickets sold

5. Dead & Company — $50.2 million, 588,658 tickets sold

6. Los Bukis — $49.7 million, 357,343 tickets sold

7. Guns N’ Roses — $47.3 million, 351,339 tickets sold

8. Dave Matthews Band — $46.0 million, 583,399 tickets sold

9. Phish — $44.4 million, 572,626 tickets sold

10. Jonas Brothers — $42.5 million, 528,630 tickets sold

