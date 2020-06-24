The Romantics' Wally Palmar, Berlin's Terri Nunn to perform at virtual concert benefiting St. Jude hospital

Courtesy of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

The Romantics‘ Wally Palmar and Berlin frontwoman Teri Nunn are among the music artists taking part in a virtual concert to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The St. Jude Jam event will take place on Tuesday, June 30, at 7 p.m. ET, and will support the hospital’s lifesaving mission.

The concert’s performance lineup also includes ex-Creed frontman Scott Stapp, Uncle Kracker, Better than Ezra‘s Kevin Griffin, and country star Sara Evans.

In addition to the concert, a charity auction offering various collectible items and experiences has been launched that will run until June 30. Among the items up for bid are guitars signed by The Doors‘ Robby Krieger, Lynyrd Skynyrd and the artists performing at this year’s virtual St. Jude Jam, as a well as a one-on-one Zoom chat with former Doobie Brothers and Steely Dan guitarist Jeff “Skunk” Baxter. Visit VFundraise.com to check all the lots being auctioned.

The concert will stream live at StJude.org. you also can find out more ways to donate to the charity at the website.

Families who travel to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital so their children can receive lifesaving treatment for diseases such as cancer never receive a bill from the donation-supported medical facility.

By Cillea Houghton and Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.