The Royal Mint Unveils A Rolling Stones Coin To Mark The Band’s 60-Year Anniversary

The Royal Mint is rolling out a new coin to celebrate “60 years of rock royalty” with a Rolling Stones coin. The Royal Mint’s Music Legends series, which has previously included Queen, Elton John, David Bowie, and The Who, now includes the $5 coin as the fifth edition. Hannah Phizacklea created the coin, which shows the band in shadow playing live. “We hope this provides a fitting tribute to the band’s 60 years of rock and roll music for their millions of fans across the globe,” said Rebecca Morgan, Director Of Collector Services at The Royal Mint. The coin comes in various forms, ranging from $14.50 to $11,430. Though whatever you pay for it, it will still be a $5 coin. Who is your favorite British musical act?

To view this content referenced from Instagram, click here.