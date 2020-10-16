The Rudolph Figures Are Headed To Auction

If we only had the cash! Rudolph and Santa are heading from the Island of Misfit Toys to the auction house. The stop-motion figures used in the classic 1964 TV special “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” will be auctioned off in November – and are expected to sell for somewhere between $150,000 and $250,000. The figures currently belong to collector Peter Lutrario of Staten Island, NY, who purchased them in 2005. He decided to auction them off to leave the money for his children and grandchildren. Nice guy.