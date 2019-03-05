The Sandlot To Return With Original Cast

All that press last year celebrating the 25th anniversary of the now classic baseball movie The Sandlot has paid off. The original gang is back together for a TV series reboot. The Hollywood Reporter quotes the film’s writer and director, David Mickey Evans, who says that two seasons of the show has been bought by one of the bigger streaming services. Set to take place in 1984, the grownup cast members will play parents, which is all Evans could reveal. Back in August it was announced that a prequel was in the works, with Evans at the helm of that project too. Which are some of the great sports movies? What makes The Sandlot a classic today?