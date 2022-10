This looks awesome! “The Santa Clauses” is an upcoming American Christmas comedy miniseries created for Disney+ and based on The Santa Clause film series. It serves as a continuation to The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause and features Tim Allen, Elizabeth Mitchell, Eric Lloyd, and David Krumholtz (Bernard) reprising their roles from the film series. It is set to premiere with the first 2-episodes on November 16th. But check out this clip with Peyton Manning. It’s hysterical!