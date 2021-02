The mansion that the Rose family gets kicked out of at the beginning of “Schitt’s Creek” is for sale and it could be yours . . . if you’ve got an extra $15 million!! The place has a name…it’s called La Belle Maison, and it’s in Ontario, Canada. It’s 24,000 square feet, with 12 bedrooms, 16 bathrooms, a home theater, a wine cellar, a billiard room, a fitness gym, and indoor and outdoor swimming pools. To name just a few of its amenities.