The Scorpions' Klaus Meine says band's new single "Sign of Hope" is a song "straight from the heart" for fans

Courtesy The Scorpions

The Scorpions recently released a new single called “Sign of Hope,” an introspective ballad offering a message of comfort during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Frontman Klaus Meine tells ABC Audio that he wrote the song while in lockdown as he was being inundated by news about the coronavirus.

“[I]t became more scary every other day,” Meine explains. “And that’s when I wrote ‘Sign of Hope,’ just a little song straight from the heart in troubled times for our fans out there.”

He adds, “In good and bad times, music is always like soul food, right?…And this is what ‘Sign of Hope’ is about. It’s just a sweet little song, just for a moment to take you away to better times and away from this brutal reality.”

Meine notes that the “short and sweet ballad” is very different from the other songs the band is working on for a new studio album he says is “focusing on the harder edge.” The 72-year-old rocker reports that The Scorpions began writing material for the project last year, adding, “I think we have some great songs. And so far, it’s a really inspiring journey.”

Meine says The Scorpions had intended to record the album in Los Angeles with producer Greg Fidelman, whose previous credits include Slipknot and Metallica. However, because of the pandemic, much of the work so far has been done at home or at the band’s Peppermint Park Studios in Hannover, Germany, with Fidelman taking part via Zoom.

“[W]e made great progress and [it] was a lot of fun, even now in this restricted and very strange situation,” Meine says about the Peppermint Park sessions.

The Scorpions are eyeing a 2021 release for the album. “Sign of Hope” is available now digitally and via streaming services.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.