The Scorpions’ Klaus Meine says his band’s new album, ‘Rock Believer,’ is for “the hard and heavy community”

The Scorpions‘ long-awaited 19th studio album, Rock Believer, the band’s first new record since 2015’s Return to Forever, arrived today.

Frontman Klaus Meine tells ABC Audio that with the album, exemplified by its title track, The Scorpions deliver the message that they believe hard-rock music is alive and well, and that they know their fans feel the same way.

“The lyrics [of ‘Rock Believer’ are] about saying, ‘We are the essence of rock believers, doing this for so long,'” Meine explains. “And, of course, it was addressed to all the rock believers out there, addressed to the hard and heavy community.”

Meine says the band’s objective with Rock Believer was “for us to have great songs, powerful songs for our live set, and…for the hard and heavy fans out there hoping The Scorpions this time would not focus too much on ballads.”

Having said that, Meine notes that alongside various fast and mid-tempo rock songs on Rock Believer, there is indeed one ballad, “When You Know (Where You Come From).”

Asked to name some of his favorite songs on the album, Klaus says “When You Know,” “Rock Believer” and “Call of the Wild,” which he says is “a cool little…bluesy song.”

He also singles out “When I Lay My Bones to Rest” which he says he likes because it’s “a fast song, it’s so powerful, with really funny lyrics.”

The Scorpions recorded the album during the COVID-19 lockdown, and while some of the songs feature lyrics inspired by the global health crisis and other serious issues, Meine says he focused more on writing tunes “for the fans to enjoy and get away from this whole corona thing…and just to rock out with us with positive energy.”

Here’s Rock Believer‘s full track list:

“Gas in the Tank”

“Roots in My Boots”

“Knock ‘Em Dead”

“Rock Believer”

“Shining of Your Soul”

“Seventh Sun”

“Hot and Cold”

“When I Lay My Bones to Rest”

“Peacemaker”

“Call of the Wild”

“When You Know (Where You Come From)”

“Shoot for Your Heart”

“When Tomorrow Comes

“Unleash the Beast”

“Crossing Borders”

“When You Know (Where You Come From)” (Acoustic Version)

