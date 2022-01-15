The Scorpions’ release title track from upcoming studio album, ‘Rock Believer’

Klaus Voormann/Spinefarm Records

The Scorpions have just released the title track of their forthcoming studio album Rock Believer, which is due out on February 25.

The tune, which is available now via digital formats, combines a catchy melody sung by frontman Klaus Meine with soaring rock accompaniment highlighted by harmonized guitar solos.

Meine, who wrote the song’s lyrics, notes, “Over the years, we’ve heard people say lots of times that rock is dead. But there are still millions of rock believers out there all over the world that prove them wrong. Our fans are the best in the world. We’ll see you someday somewhere out there, because we’re Rock Believers, just like you.”

As previously reported, the “Rock Believer” single’s cover art was designed by Klaus Voormann, who famously created the cover of The Beatles‘ classic 1966 album Revolver. A music video for the song will premiere on The Scorpions’ YouTube channel this Tuesday, January 18, at 12 p.m. ET.

Following the video’s premiere, The Scorpions will be hosting a special after-party and Q&A event that will be accessible to subscribers of the YouTube Premium service. You can submit questions for the band members now in the comments section of this Facebook post.

Rock Believer‘s title track is the second advance song issued from the album, following “Peacemaker.” You can pre-order the album now.

The Scorpions will kick off their 2022 tour itinerary in support of Rock Believer with a nine-date Las Vegas residency at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood, running from March 26 to April 16. Visit The-Scorpions.com for more info.



