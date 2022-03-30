The Scorpions to help celebrate Bangladesh’s 50 years of independence at New York concert in May

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Scorpions, who recently launched their “Sin City Nights” Las Vegas residency, will head to New York City in May to headline a concert at Madison Square Garden celebrating the 50th anniversary of the country of Bangladesh’s independence.

The Golden Jubilee Bangladesh Concert will take place on May 6, and Chirkutt, one of Bangladesh’s most prominent rock bands, will open the show.

Proceeds from the concert will benefit the United Nations Development Programme’s global campaign to raise awareness about cyber security programs for the young people, particularly underdeveloped nations.

Tickets for the concert go on sale to the general public this Monday, April 4, at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster.com. Members of The Scorpions Rock Zone fan club will have exclusive access to pre-sale tickets starting this Thursday, March 31, at 10 a.m. ET. For more information, visit The-Scorpions.com/RockZone.

Madison Square Garden also was the site of the famous Concert for Bangladesh, which was organized by George Harrison and Ravi Shankar to raise aid and awareness for people affected by the country’s war for independence. The August 1971 event included performances by Harrison, Shankar, Ringo Starr, Bob Dylan, Eric Clapton, Billy Preston and other stars.

As previously reported, The Scorpions’ “Sin City Nights” residency is a nine-show engagement taking place at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino that began this past Saturday, March 26, and runs through an April 16. Tickets are available now via Ticketmaster.com.

After the residency and the Madison Square Garden concert, the band will launch a lengthy European tour leg that begins May 10 in Lisbon, Portugal. The Scorpions currently are supporting their latest studio album, Rock Believer, which was released in February.

