The Scorpions to release new album, ‘Rock Believer,’ in February; first single, “Peacemaker,” due in October

The Scorpions have announced official details about their long-awaited forthcoming studio album, which is titled Rock Believer and will be released on February 11, 2022.

The record, which will be the veteran German hard rocker’s 19th studio effort, is a follow-up to 2015’s Return to Forever.

The album’s first single, “Peacemaker,” will be released on October 21.

The project was mostly written and recorded during the COVID-19 pandemic, with The Scorpions working at their Peppermint Park Studios in Hanover, Germany.

“The album was written and recorded in the Scorpions DNA with core Schenker/Meine compositions,” says frontman Klaus Meine, referring to himself and founding guitarist Rudolf Schenker. “We recorded the album as a band live in one room, like we did in the ’80s.”

Rock Believer will be the first studio album by the group to feature ex-Motörhead drummer Mikkey Dee, who joined The Scorpions in 2016.

After the album’s release, The Scorpions will launch their Rock Believer World Tour, which will kick off with the band’s previously announced nine-date Las Vegas residency at The Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood that runs from March 26 through April 16. Queensrÿche will open the Vegas shows.

Following the residency, The Scorpions will head back across the pond, where a European leg of the trek will get underway on May 10 in Lisbon, Portugal.

Pre-sale tickets and VIP packages for the European concerts went on sale today, are available for members of the Scorpions Rock Zone fan community. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 1.

