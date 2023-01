The trailer for Scream VI made its debut on Thursday morning.

Ghostface is now looking for revenge in busy New York City where he tries to track Woodsboro survivors, who are played by Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera.

Scream VI brings back Hayden Panettiere as Kirby Reed, a Scream 4 survivor, and Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers, an investigative reporter.

(DailyMail)

“Scream VI” is in theaters on March 10.