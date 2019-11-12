The Seagate Hotel & Spa Is Waiting For You! Win A Weekend Stay Now!

Is there anything better than a stress-free weekend away from home? The holidays are upon us and you know we have a lot going on from family visiting, friends parties, office parties, shopping, decorating, cooking, and I’m sure I’m forgetting some!

I was treated to an amazing overnight stay at the Seagate Hotel & Spa last weekend and we kicked it off with an amazing massage at The Seagate Spa! It was a Hot Shell Massage! Yes, they use hot shells instead of hot stones! The shells hold the heat so it’s a consistent temp for the whole treatment! Johnson was my Massage Therapist and he was amazzzzzzzzing!!!

As for that holiday gift list, stop by Aqua Resortwear, Etcetera Gifts, or pick up gift cards for the hotel, spa, and Atlantic Grille – there’s something for everyone on your list at The Seagate!

