The Second Trailer for “Wonder Woman 1984” Is Here

The second trailer for Wonder Woman dropped Saturday night. It debuted during the DC FanDome stream. Other DC movie trailers shown were, The Batman, Suicide Squad, Black Adam and more. In the second trailer, fans are introduced to Kristin Wiig’s character, Barbara Minerva aka Cheetah. She is a friend who has turned into a foe. Wonder Woman 1984 was supposed to be released back in December but was delayed 5 times. It now has an October 2nd release date. Will you feel comfortable going to the movies in October?