The Secret Life of Pets 2 has a trailer to get us ready for the sequel.

In the preview, Max gets taken to the vet where he runs into other animals with serious issues.

Patton Oswalt takes over as the voice of Max the dog. Louis C.K. voiced the character for the first movie. He’s had some issues to deal with since then.

The movie is scheduled for release on June 7, 2019.

Did you think this movie needed a sequel? What’s your favorite animated movie this year?