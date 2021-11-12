The ‘Sex and The City’ revival called ‘And Just Like That’ releases teaser

The Sex And The City revival has been talked about for many months, and now fans are going crazy over the first teaser trailer. And Just Like That will bring back all the girls except Kim Cattrall’s Samantha and some of your favorite guest stars from the classic series. The 30-second clip features Carrie, Charlotte, Miranda, Mr. Big, and some newcomers to this new revival series. The story will follow the girls as they navigate their life in their 50s with Nicole Ari Parker, Sara Ramirez, Sarita Choudhury, and Karen Pittman as new cast members. Carrie narrates the teaser, “They say some things never change. But the truth is, life is full of surprise.” Are you disappointed that Samantha will not be a part of this revival?