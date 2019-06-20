The show goes on…Check out the video for previously unreleased Freddie Mercury song "Time Waits for No One"

Virgin EMI (Universal Music Group)

Virgin EMI (Universal Music Group) In the wake of the blockbuster success of the Bohemian Rhapsody, Freddie Mercury's unmistakable voice will be heard again on June 21, when the previously unreleased song "Time Waits For No One" drops.

Produced by the late Queen frontman's friend, musician, songwriter and producer Dave Clark, the song is a brand-new version of a track called "Time," which was from the 1986 hit West End Musical of the same name.

A new music video, which was shot at the time, has just debuted to celebrate the release.

According to a press release from Virgin EMI, "Time Waits For No One" shows, "Freddie Mercury at his most compelling." It's, "a completely stripped-down performance, accompanied by just a piano, showcasing one of music's most beloved and show-stopping voices."

The musical Time was produced by Clark, starred legendary actor Sir Laurence Olivier, and set box office records at London’s Dominion Theatre during its two year run.

