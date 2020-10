If you’re looking to move into a new home, “just listen to the lambs.” The house used in the movie The Silence of The Lambs is up for sale just in time for Halloween. The three-story Victorian home served as the home for the infamous character Buffalo Bill and is located an hour outside of Pittsburgh. If you think this home will be nice for your family, contact your realtor fast the home is on sale for $300,000 and lotion is not included in the deal. What famous home would you love to live in?