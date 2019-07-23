The Simpsons Movie 2 Will Happen

Woo Hoo! According to Matt Groening, a sequel to The Simpsons Movie is likely in the cards. Speaking at Comic-Con over the weekend, the iconic animated show’s creator broke the news, admitting that new parent company Disney, “wants something for its money.” Groening also revealed that the 2007 release nearly killed the franchise, joking, “We’re almost recovered, almost.” While another movie might be a while away, the series was picked up for two more seasons earlier this year. Which storyline would you like to see developed in a second Simpsons movie?