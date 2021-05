The Simpsons is getting in on the Star Wars celebrations planned for Tuesday – aka May The 4th. The show will be releasing a Star Wars-themed short starring Maggie Simpson, titled The Force Awakens – From Its Nap. They also released a fake ‘movie poster’ featuring Maggie and the Star Wars droid BB-8. The cartoon will appear Tuesday on Disney+. How do you plan to celebrate May the 4th? What other classic movies deserve their own holiday?