‘The Smurfs’ Animated Movie Musical in the Works

Nickelodeon and Paramount are expanding “The Smurfs” with an all new animated movie musical.

The movie is set to be released in 2024 and will be the first of multiple feature films as well as an original TV series.

“South Park” and “Team America” Producer Pam Brady has been brought on board to write the movie which is slated to be released in theaters on December 20th 2024.

What was your favorite cartoon when you were a kids?