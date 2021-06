How exciting is this? David Chase, the man behind one of the greatest TV shows of all-time, “The Sopranos”, released the trailer yesterday for the prequel. It’s called “The Many Saints of Newark”, and features a high school-age Tony Soprano, played by James Gandolfini’s son, Michael. Here’s a radio edit, featuring the voice of James Gandolfini, Michael, and Ray Liotta. The movie hits theaters this fall, as well as HBO Max for a 30-day run.