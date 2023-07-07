“The Sphere” In Las Vegas Tests Their Lights!

The Sphere was officially unveiled this week in Las Vegas.

The new $2 billion entertainment venue is shaped like (obviously) a giant sphere, standing 366 feet tall and 516 wide.

The entire outer wall is a giant LED screen dubbed the ‘Exosphere’ – the largest in the world at 580,000 square feet.

Sphere made its debut with a fireworks display on the 4th of July, and will host its first concert in September when U2 kicks off its Vegas residency U2:UV Achtung Baby Live.

For more info on this insane entertainment venue, check out their official website: https://www.thespherevegas.com/

Video filmed July 4, 2023 at multiple locations near the Sphere including the Fireworks at Caesars Palace.