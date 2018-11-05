The Spice Girls Are Going On Tour

There’s been a lot of talk about a Spice Girls reunion tour  and Britain’s “Sun” tabloid claims they’re planning on making it official with some sort of announcement TODAY. But not all the girls are onboard. VICTORIA BECKHAM . . . a.k.a. Posh Spice . . . has repeatedly insisted that she’s not interested in touring anymore. And they were NOT able to change her mind, because she’s not involved.  The “Sun” says they’ll tour the U.K. next summer, but it’s unclear when or if they’re coming to the U.S.

