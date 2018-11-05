The Spice Girls – minus Posh – Announce They’re Going On Tour! #SpiceUpYourLife

Does Victoria Beckham not remember the fun they had when they reunited at the 2012 London Olympics?!  Even if she didn’t have fun, WE did!  Come on Victoria!  Do it for the fans!  Get with the girls and go on the road!!!  I mean we’ll still have a blast with the 4 of them, but we need the whole band back together!

The tour will kick off June 1, 2019 in Manchester, and, for now, will work its way thru the UK only, ending in London 2 weeks later. SURELY they’ll add more dates when they see the looooooove from fans, right?!

If they come to South Florida will you go?  I saw them eons ago and they were so much fun!!!!

