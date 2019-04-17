The Spice Girls reunite for their first rehearsals ahead of their upcoming tour

The Spice Girls are getting prepared to tour for the first time in over a decade to the joy of their fans.

They will be performing six shows across the U.K. but Victoria Beckham aka Posh Spice won’t be joining the group.

There were rumors that Mel B. aka Scary Spice would also be exiting the tour after she revealed a lesbian fling with fellow group member Geri Halliwell aka Ginger Spice.

However, the group says the revelation has not scrapped their plans to perform on the tour together.

Should the Spice Girls tour in the U.S.?