The Spinners to release first new studio album in decades, ”Round the Block and Back Again,’ this month

Legendary soul vocal group The Spinners will release their first new studio album in over 30 years, ‘Round the Block and Back Again, on August 27.

In advance of the album, which you can pre-order now, the band has released a pair of singles, “Cliché” and “In Holy Matrimony,” as digital downloads and via streaming services.

The Spinners’ current lineup is led by the group’s sole surviving original member, Henry Fambrough, and also features Jessie Peck, Marvin Taylor, Ronnie Moss and C.J. Jefferson.

‘Round the Block and Back Again was produced by Preston Glass, who started his music career as a staff writer for legendary Philly soul producer Thom Bell. Bell was The Spinners’ producer during the group’s 1970s heyday and co-wrote a number of their big hits, including “I’ll Be Around” and “Rubberband Man.”

“I wanted to emphasize to the listener that these guys are the real deal — still, today, with a virtually new lineup,” says Glass. “And the phrase ‘Round the Block and Back Again’ came to my mind when describing this project and these gentlemen.”

He adds, “It was so inspiring for me to produce and write songs for this new album and I was honored that original member, Henry Fambrough, still leading the group through its vocal paces, gave the stamp of approval to do so.”

The Spinners have dozens of concerts on their schedule, including a show this Friday, August 6, in South Park Township, Pennsylvania. Visit TheSpinners.com to check out their full itinerary.

Here’s the album’s track list:

“I’m in My Prime”

“Cliché”

“Bedroom Butta”

“Missing Your Embrace”

“Down for the Count”

“So Much In Love”

“Show Me Your Heart”

“Vivid Memories”

“Love Never Changes”

“Leftover Tears”

“I’m Looking for My Baby”

“Only Want You”

“In Holy Matrimony”

