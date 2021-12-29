The Spirit of Arcade: Watch teaser for new Rush pinball machine

Steve Thorne/WireImage

Rush is set to be immortalized as a pinball machine.

A silver ball game dedicated to the Canadian prog legends is about to be released. Manufacturer Stern Pinball will debut the Rush machine during a virtual event at the 2022 Las Vegas Consumer Electronics Show, taking place January 5-8, after which it’ll be coming to an arcade near you.

You can watch a teaser video for the Rush pinball machine, which promises that it’ll be “traveling soon,” now on YouTube.

Stern has also created machines inspired by bands including Led Zeppelin, Iron Maiden, Metallica, Aerosmith, AC/DC and KISS. To find a Stern pinball game in your area, visit SternPinball.com.

In addition to your local arcade, you can also hear Rush’s music live on tour next year, albeit played by Primus. The “My Name Is Mud” outfit will be launching a 2022 leg of their A Tribute to Kings tour in April, during which they perform Rush’s 1977 album A Farewell to Kings in its entirety.

