The sting and the bite! The Scorpions launching 2022 North American tour with Whitesnake in August

Courtesy of Live Nation

After wrapping up their “Sin City Nights” Las Vegas residency last month, German rockers The Scorpions have now unveiled dates for a full 2022 North American tour in support of their latest studio album, Rock Believer.

The trek, which kicks off August 21 in Toronto, will feature Whitesnake serving as special guests at most of the shows. Whitesnake’s performances also will be part of their own Farewell Tour. Swedish rock band Thundermother also will perform as an open act on The Scorpions’ trek.

So far, 24 shows have been confirmed, and the outing is mapped out through an October 21 concert in Las Vegas.

Tickets for the Rock Believer tour go on sale to the general public this Friday, May 13, at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Members of The Scorpions’ Rock Zone club will be able to purchase pre-sale tickets starting Tuesday, May 10, at 10 a.m. local time; visit The-Scorpions.com/RockZone for more information. Whitesnake is also offering fans a chance to buy pre-sale tickets. Visit Whitesnake.com for more details.

“After the amazing start we’ve had with our residency in Las Vegas, it’s about time to come back for a real tour to rock the U.S. like a hurricane again,” says Scorpions frontman Klaus Meine. “We can’t wait to see all you Rock Believers out there!”

Adds Whitesnake’s David Coverdale, “Once again it’s time to feel the sting of The Scorpions & the bite of the Whitesnake!!! Can’t wait!!!”

First up for The Scorpions in a European tour that gets underway tonight in Lisbon, Portugal. Check out the band’s full schedule at The-Scorpions.com.

