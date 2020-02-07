The Stones Continue To Roll

The Rolling Stones want to keep rocking. Guitarist Keith Richards announced this morning the Stones will return to America for what he calls a continuation of last year’s “No Filter” tour. They will play ten more dates, including some cities where they haven’t played in more than a decade. It starts in San Diego on May 8th and concludes July 9th in Atlanta. Tickets go on sale February 14th.

Tour dates

May 8, San Diego

May 12, Vancouver

May 16, Minneapolis

May 20, Nashville

May 24, Austin

May 29, Dallas

June 6, Buffalo

June 10, Detroit

June 14, Louisville

June 19 Cleveland

June 23, Pittsburgh

June 27, St. Louis

July 1, Charlotte

July 5, Tampa

July 9, Atlanta