The Stones Continue To Roll

The Rolling Stones want to keep rocking. Guitarist Keith Richards announced this morning the Stones will return to America for what he calls a continuation of last year’s “No Filter” tour. They will play ten more dates, including some cities where they haven’t played in more than a decade. It starts in San Diego on May 8th and concludes July 9th in Atlanta. Tickets go on sale February 14th.
Tour dates
May 8, San Diego
May 12, Vancouver
May 16, Minneapolis
May 20, Nashville
May 24, Austin
May 29, Dallas
June 6, Buffalo
June 10, Detroit
June 14, Louisville
June 19 Cleveland
June 23, Pittsburgh
June 27, St. Louis
July 1, Charlotte
July 5, Tampa
July 9, Atlanta