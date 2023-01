The Rolling Stones have joined TikTok https://www.tiktok.com/@therollingstones

The band’s back catalog is now available to soundtrack clips on the video-sharing platform for the first time.

Frontman Sir Mick Jagger has also opened his own personal account on the app. and the band launched the hashtags #TheRollingStones and #RollingStones.

Guitarist Keith Richards joined TikTok in 2021.

