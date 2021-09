The No Filter tour officially starts Sunday in St. Louis, but the Stones did a warmup show Monday night in Massachusetts. The 14-song concert was a private event at Gillette Stadium hosted by New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft. Mick Jagger opened the show by saying how much the band misses their drummer, and by telling the crowd, “Let’s a have a drink to Charlie.” Charlie Watts passed away last month at the age of 80.