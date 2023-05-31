The Stones Team With Keurig

Keurig and The Rolling Stone are collaborating.

The new, limited edition “Start Me Up” iced coffee kit features a Keurig K-Iced brewer with the iconic tongue Stones logo.

There is also a special Rolling Stones tumbler, one-of-a-kind “Start Me Up” K-Cup coffee blend designed to brew over ice, and access to an exclusive Spotify playlist curated by the band members.

The special kit goes on sale on the Keurig website on June 6 and retails for $139.99.

Would you buy a band-branded coffee-maker? What band?