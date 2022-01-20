The Story Of “Superstition” By Stevie Wonder & Jeff Beck

Jeff Beck of the Yardbirds came up with that drum beat we love so much while in-between sessions recording with Stevie Wonder. Stevie told him keep it going and threw in that sick guitar riff then improvised most of the song right on the spot! Then Stevie told Jeff he could record it.

However….MoTown’s Berry Gordy said, ahhhh, this is a hit you record it! So Stevie put it on his 1972 Talking Book album and in 1973 Jeff put it on Beck, Bogert and Apeace’s debut album.

Here they are doing it together!