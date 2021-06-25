The Stray Cats’ Brian Setzer to release new solo album, ‘Gotta Have the Rumble,’ in August

Surfdog Records

Are you ready to rumble with Brian Setzer again?! The Stray Cats frontman has announced that his first new solo album in seven years, Gotta Have the Rumble, will be released August 27 on CD and digital formats, while a vinyl version will arrive in the fall.

The new collection, which you can pre-order now, features 11 original tunes written or co-written by Setzer. The rockabilly singer/guitarist has issued one of the tracks, “Checkered Flag,” as an advance digital single. In addition, a music video for the tune has premiered at Setzer’s official YouTube channel.

The animated clip depicts Setzer preparing a hot rod for a race, then jumping into the vehicle and competing against two similarly souped-up cars driven, respectively, by a dog and a cat. As the video proceeds, Brian takes a break to play a guitar solo on the hood of his vehicle. Meanwhile, the feline driver drinks a potion and transforms into a giant cat monster that chases Setzer to the finish line.

Speaking about his upcoming album’s title, Gotta Have the Rumble, Setzer explains, “Obviously, it’s a reference to my motorcycles and hot rods, something that hasn’t changed since I was 15 years old…I still have the same passion for going fast and adrenaline.”

He adds, “But it’s also about my hearing problem with tinnitus — the ringing of the ear. It was pretty bad, and I realized that I couldn’t play the way I wanted to. As I recovered, standing in front of a small amplifier just didn’t cut it. The sound from my big amp makes the guitar rumble. Which is a big part of my sound.”

Here’s the album’s full track list:

“Checkered Flag”

“Smash Up on Highway One”

“Stack My Money”

“The Wrong Side of the Tracks”

“Drip Drop”

“The Cat with 9 Wives”

“Turn You On, Turn Me On”

“Rockabilly Riot”

“Off Your Rocker”

“One Bad Habit”

“Rockabilly Banjo”

