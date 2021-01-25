The Stray Cats' Lee Rocker releases new solo album, 'Gather Round'; debuts video for "Graceland Auctions"

Upright Records

Stray Cats bassist Lee Rocker has just released his first new solo album focusing on original material in over 13 years, Gather Round. Coinciding with the record’s arrival, Rocker has debuted an official video for one of its tracks, “Graceland Auctions.”

Rocker says the song was inspired by his “lifelong obsession” with Elvis Presley, noting, “I’ve been a bit of a collector and have bid and bought various Elvis stuff. It makes me laugh and it makes me want to cry.”

The video, which you can check out at Rocker’s official YouTube channel, features footage of Lee and his solo band performing the tune, mixed with film shot in and around Elvis’ Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tennessee, showing off the various rooms and memorabilia items on display there. The clip also includes footage of Lee’s own Presley collectibles.

Gather Round is a 10-song collection of rockabilly tunes that features nine new original songs, plus a cover of The Band‘s “Ophelia.”

Much of Gather Round was written after the pandemic started while Rocker and his wife “criss-crossed” the U.S. in their Airstream trailer.

The album also features Lee’s original solo version of “When Nothing’s Going Right,” a song he wrote that The Stray Cats recorded for their 2019 reunion album, 40.

You can purchase Gather Round now on CD and digital platforms. A vinyl version of the album is expected to be released on March 1, and can be pre-ordered now.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

By Matt Friedlander

