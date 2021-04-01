The Struggles Of Motherhood Are Real!

If you’re a mom, you’ll relate to this! Any mother knows the struggle is real when it comes to raising kids, and this video proves that mama bears struggle just like the rest of us. A video shows a black bear hilariously trying to herd her 4-uncooperative cubs across a busy street. She tries over and over, but the cubs keep running in different directions. Luckily for the mom, cars patiently waited for her on both sides of the road, so she wasn’t disturbed. At the end of the 20-minute ordeal, mom and her babies were safe.