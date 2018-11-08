The Super Bowl Now Has A 3-Day Concert!

Maroon 5 may have the halftime show, but they’re not the only act performing at the Super Bowl. There’s going to be a 3-day festival leading up to Game Day in Atlanta. The Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival takes place Thursday, January 31st through Saturday, February 2nd . . . with the game taking place on Sunday the 3rd, And check out the acts!
Day 1 features Ludacris, Migos, Lil Yachty, and a DJ set by Lil Jon.
Day 2: Aerosmith
Day 3: Bruno Mars and Cardi B
There’s no word on any other acts yet, but the festival will also feature appearances by celebrities and athletes. Tickets go on sale tomorrow, ‘