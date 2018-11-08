The Super Bowl Now Has A 3-Day Concert!

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - JANUARY 31: (L-R) Musicians Suzie McNeil of Loving Mary, Steven Tyler of Aerosmith and Rebecca Lynn Howard of Loving Mary perform onstage during the Rolling Stone LIVE Presented By Miller Lite at The Venue of Scottsdale on January 31, 2015 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Miller Lite)

Maroon 5 may have the halftime show, but they’re not the only act performing at the Super Bowl. There’s going to be a 3-day festival leading up to Game Day in Atlanta. The Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival takes place Thursday, January 31st through Saturday, February 2nd . . . with the game taking place on Sunday the 3rd, And check out the acts!

Day 1 features Ludacris, Migos, Lil Yachty, and a DJ set by Lil Jon.

Day 2: Aerosmith

Day 3: Bruno Mars and Cardi B

There’s no word on any other acts yet, but the festival will also feature appearances by celebrities and athletes. Tickets go on sale tomorrow, ‘

