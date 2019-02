Washington State’s Duvall Police Department recently had a chilling – make that chilly – encounter. Officer Brandon Rhodes says he was dispatched to a local park to check out “a bunch of suspicious characters.” When he got there, a snowball fight with some local kids ensued. Rhodes says the battle was all in good fun and helped show the community that “we’re all human too, we like to have fun.” He has a message for those kids: “There’s next year, and we’re coming prepared.”