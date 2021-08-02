Featured Story | Jennifer & Bill

By Jennifer Ross |

The Sweet Sounds Of Helping A Stranger

A 66-year-old guy named Tonee Carter plays piano at the Atlanta airport to give people a little  music on their layover.  And a motivational speaker named Carlos Whittaker was enjoying it last week . . .   But he noticed no one else was paying attention, and Tonee’s tip jar was empty.  So Carlos posted a video to his 200,000 Instagram followers . . . and asked them to send tips on Venmo.  And he raised $10,000 for him in 30 minutes.  But then the story went viral.  And within a week, it was up over $70-thousand!