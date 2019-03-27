The Taco Museum Is Going On Tour

Soon, tacos will be on tour in a museum form. Tacotopia is described as “a hybrid amusement park and taco festival all rolled up into a cool, funky, taco-inspired immersive art exhibit.” There will be plenty of Instagrammable scenes. We don’t know whether tacos will be served but there will be a Cholula sampling bar and Jarritos will provide soft drinks. Tacotopia is currently in Austin, Texas. It will then travel to Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami, New York, and Phoenix.  What makes your perfect taco?

