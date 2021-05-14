The Temptations launch yearlong 60th anniversary celebration that will feature new album, tours & more

Courtesy of Motown Archives

Today marks the 60th anniversary of the day that the legendary vocal group The Temptations signed their first contract with Motown Records, and to commemorate the milestone, the label is launching a yearlong celebration that will include various releases, events and more.

During the celebration, which will run through June 2022, The Temptations plan to mount national and international tours, release an anniversary album and launch a new video series. In addition, the Broadway musical Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations is scheduled to re-open on October 16, last surviving original Temptation Otis Williams celebrates his 80th birthday on October 30 and other special events also are in the works.

“I’ve been blessed to take this journey with Shelly Berger, my manager and dear brother, and with all my brothers — the Temptations,” says Williams in a statement. “Now, to be the last one standing from the classic lineups can be hard sometimes, but I know God left me here for a reason, and that was to continue to share with new generations of fans, the great music that we started back in that two-story house in Detroit, known as Hitsville USA.”

He adds, “Reaching this milestone in my career hasn’t always been easy but it’s gratifying to know that our fans have always been there, every step of the way…[The Temptations] plan to go back on tour later this summer and…[we] look forward to sharing this special anniversary with all of you.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.