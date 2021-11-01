The Temptations’ Otis Williams taking part in New York City Q&A event that will be livestreamed tonight

Photography by Scott Leon/Courtesy of UMe

After celebrating his 80th birthday on Saturday, The Temptations‘ Otis Williams will visit New York City’s City College Center for the Arts today to take part in a free livestreamed Q&A event scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Williams, who is the legendary Motown group’s last surviving original member, will be interviewed by veteran hip hop artist, composer and entrepreneur K. Sparks, and will discuss The Temptations’ music and 60-year history. Special guests also will make appearances at the event.

The City College Center for the Arts is a performing arts located on the City College of New York campus in the Harlem neighborhood. The virtual conversation will be held at the center’s Aaron Davis Hall in the Marian Anderson Theatre.

You can check out the virtual event for free by registering for tickets at CityCollegeCenterfortheArts.org.

“I am thrilled to be celebrating the group’s 60th Anniversary and my 80th birthday with our extended Tempts’ family from across the City College campus in Harlem, and throughout New York and the rest of the country,” Williams says.

He adds, “The Temptations had some of its most memorable performances in Harlem and other parts of New York during our career. To mark these capstones with an online discussion about my career at the prestigious and diverse City College of New York…is an incredible honor for me and The Temptations.”

As part of The Temptations’ 60th anniversary celebrations, the group recently released a brand-new song called “Is It Gonna Be Yes or No” that was written, produced and features guest vocals by fellow Motown legend Smokey Robinson.

The romantic ballad, which is available now via digital download formats, also will appear on the group’s upcoming studio album, Temptations 60.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.